Only 15 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to remain prime minister after the end of the Gaza war

According to a survey, only 15 percent of Israelis want Benjamin Netanyahu to remain prime minister after the end of the Gaza war. This is the result of a survey published on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) - despite the fact that the majority of respondents are in favor of continuing the military offensive against Hamas ordered by Netanyahu.

In the survey, 23 percent of respondents were in favor of opposition politician Benny Gantz as prime minister, a centrist and political rival of Netanyahu. Around 30 percent wanted neither Netanyahu nor Gantz as head of government. Gantz is currently a member of Netanyahu's war cabinet. Liberal opposition politician Jair Lapid did not join the panel, citing the participation of radical right-wing parties in the government under Netanyahu.

56 percent of respondents believe that military action is the best way to free the hostages held in the Gaza Strip from the hands of the radical Islamic Hamas and its allies. 24 percent are in favor of a swap deal with Hamas, whereby hostages are released and Palestinians are released from Israeli custody in return. There are still 129 people in the hands of Hamas. Around 100 hostages were released at the end of November in return for the release of imprisoned Palestinians.

Source: www.ntv.de