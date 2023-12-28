Emergency operation - Onlookers obstruct flood operation in Meppen

Numerous onlookers have hindered the work of the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) against the flooding in Meppen. Flood tourism is endangering the operation, criticized fire department spokesman Sven Lammers on Thursday. "That's our biggest concern. We have to send a lot of people back out of the operations here."

In Meppen, there is a threat of evacuation in the Esterfeld district due to the flooding, the spokesman added. A dyke there was softened over a length of around 350 meters. The emergency services are using big bags filled with sand to build a second temporary dyke to protect the district.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de