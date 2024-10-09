Ongoing threats of bombing persist in Austria

Once more, Austrian law enforcement is managing a bomb scare, this time focusing on Feldkirch train station located in Vorarlberg. Recently, an unknown person has been issuing bomb threats towards various train stations, educational institutions, and a shopping center.

In a recent turn of events, the Feldkirch train station was put on high alert, prompting a huge police intervention. Consequently, the area was evacuated, infrastructure was redirected, and train operations were halted. Regrettably, no explosives were discovered, as with previous occurrences.

Early this week, schools in Linz and Graz were promptly evacuated due to similar threats. On Monday evening, a shopping center in Salzburg was also targeted. The week prior, Austrian train stations were inundated with bomb threats, leading to Bregenz station's lockdown. Previously, stations in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, Linz, and Graz were affected, forcing a temporary closure.

The police have been receiving emails mentioning the planting of explosives at the respective stations. No harmful substances were discovered. Additionally, a spokesperson for the Lower Austrian police shared that the emails displayed a striking resemblance. Despite not considering the sender to be a credible threat, authorities are treating the issue diligently. Austria's domestic security agencies have taken it upon themselves to investigate the incidents further.

As per reports from Austrian "Standard," the Interior Ministry has mentioned that threats against public facilities aren't unusual. However, there have been no actual bombings or attacks employing explosives at train stations or similar facilities since 1945.

The Interior Ministry has assigned The Commission to investigate the series of bomb threats affecting various Austrian train stations and facilities. Subsequently, The Commission is working diligently to identify the person behind these threats and prevent any potential harm.

