Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe Commission

Ongoing threats of bombing persist in Austria

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
The authorities believe that the menacing missives stem from a single source.
The authorities believe that the menacing missives stem from a single source.

Ongoing threats of bombing persist in Austria

Once more, Austrian law enforcement is managing a bomb scare, this time focusing on Feldkirch train station located in Vorarlberg. Recently, an unknown person has been issuing bomb threats towards various train stations, educational institutions, and a shopping center.

In a recent turn of events, the Feldkirch train station was put on high alert, prompting a huge police intervention. Consequently, the area was evacuated, infrastructure was redirected, and train operations were halted. Regrettably, no explosives were discovered, as with previous occurrences.

Early this week, schools in Linz and Graz were promptly evacuated due to similar threats. On Monday evening, a shopping center in Salzburg was also targeted. The week prior, Austrian train stations were inundated with bomb threats, leading to Bregenz station's lockdown. Previously, stations in St. Pölten, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, Linz, and Graz were affected, forcing a temporary closure.

The police have been receiving emails mentioning the planting of explosives at the respective stations. No harmful substances were discovered. Additionally, a spokesperson for the Lower Austrian police shared that the emails displayed a striking resemblance. Despite not considering the sender to be a credible threat, authorities are treating the issue diligently. Austria's domestic security agencies have taken it upon themselves to investigate the incidents further.

As per reports from Austrian "Standard," the Interior Ministry has mentioned that threats against public facilities aren't unusual. However, there have been no actual bombings or attacks employing explosives at train stations or similar facilities since 1945.

The Interior Ministry has assigned The Commission to investigate the series of bomb threats affecting various Austrian train stations and facilities. Subsequently, The Commission is working diligently to identify the person behind these threats and prevent any potential harm.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure
Panorama

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure After Hurricane "Milton" hit, it touched down in Florida. Over a million people in this U.S. state currently lack electricity. Some unfortunate individuals have lost their lives due to a tornado. The storm initially weakened to a Category 2

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest