Bundesliga 2 - Ongoing speculation about Nuremberg's super talent Uzun

Nuremberg coach Cristian Fiel is relaxed about the ongoing speculation surrounding super talent Can Uzun. "I assess what happens here on the pitch. That's the only thing," said the coach of the Franconian second-division soccer club on the sidelines of the training session when asked whether he would like to see a decision on the matter made soon.

"Can Uzun, if he's clear, if he does the things I ask of him, then he's a great player. If he doesn't do it, then I have a problem." However, the speculation would not stress Fiel "at all".

The 18-year-old Uzun is the jewel in the crown of the team in tenth place in the table. Although his contract runs until the summer of 2027, the attacking player has long been of interest to top clubs in Germany and abroad. According to Bild, runners-up Borussia Dortmund, for example, are courting Uzun, who has made a name for himself with nine goals in the first half of the year. His market value is estimated at up to ten million euros.

