Ongoing delays persist in the process of retrieving Verity

Today, the salvage operation for the final section of the 2023-submerged ship "Verity" was anticipated, but complications arose. This time, the railing where the recovery chains were connected succumbed to pressure, rendering it unusable. Divers are required to intervene once more, adding to the already delayed salvage operation.

As per reports, Marc Antony Rooijakkers, the salvage operation's leader, mentioned that the chains intended to lift the ship's front part from the ocean floor had malfunctioned. Temporarily attached to the ship's railing, the railing itself disintegrated, causing the chains to return to the seabed. Now, divers need to retrieve and reattach the chains, which will incur additional delays due to the reliance on weather and tide conditions for work at the accident site. Rooijakkers explained, "Our time for work is limited." Initially, it was hoped that the last large part of the wreck would be salvaged today, but the outcome is uncertain.

For the salvage of the divided wreck, it was revealed that Europe's strongest floating crane, the Hebo Lift 10, is being employed by the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn. Capable of lifting a staggering 2200 tons, the Hebo Lift 10 successfully salvaged the rear part of the ship on Friday. Split into two parts underwater, the ship parts will be anchored to a platform, towed to the Netherlands, and disposed of properly due to the salvage operation. A restricted area with a 1-nautical-mile radius surrounds the site.

Fatalities following collision

The ocean-going vessel "Verity," manned by seven individuals, collided with the freighter Polesie in the German Bight on October 24, 2023. The site of the accident is approximately 22 kilometers southwest of the high-sea island of Helgoland and 31 kilometers northeast of the East Frisian island of Langeoog. After the collision, the 91-meter-long "Verity" sank under the British flag. The maritime authorities assume that five out of the seven crew members aboard perished during the accident. Two crew members were saved from the water after the collision.

Upon recovery, the ship's captain was discovered dead post-accident, while another body was retrieved from the ship section salvaged on Friday. Three more individuals remain missing. The wreck lies in a water depth of about 40 meters and poses a hazard to passing shipping. Despite the accident, the Polesie remained seaworthy with 22 individuals on board.

Given the situation, the salvage operation for the missing chains from the "Verity" is set to take place in the North Sea. Due to the delicate nature of the operation and the weather conditions, the retrieval process might extend the delay in completing the salvage operation.

Read also: