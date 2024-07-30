- One-year-old girl seriously injured in kitchen fire

In a kitchen fire at a residential building in the north of East Frisia (district of Aurich), a toddler was severely injured. As reported by the fire department, the one-year-old girl suffered severe burn injuries. Emergency services initially treated the child in an ambulance. She was then accompanied by a doctor and transported by helicopter to a specialized clinic in the Dutch city of Groningen.

According to the fire department, the family had managed to rescue the child from the kitchen and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was initially unknown. The fire department checked the kitchen and ventilated the building. Police launched an investigation.

The kitchen was ablaze due to the fire, severely threatening the residential building. Despite the fierce flames, the family successfully rescued the injured toddler.

