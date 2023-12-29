Right-wing religious government - One year as Israel's head of government: Netanyahu under pressure

After one year in office, Israel's government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are under great pressure. The current mistrust of the Israeli public towards a head of government in times of war is unprecedented, reported the newspaper "Haaretz".

According to surveys, the majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign after the end of the Gaza war at the latest. Many people accuse him of not having admitted any personal responsibility for allowing the Hamas massacre on October 7 to happen.

But even before the brutal terrorist attack, there had been repeated mass protests in Israel against Netanyahu and his coalition, which was sworn in on December 29, 2022. The most far-right government in Israel's history is pushing ahead with a highly controversial judicial reform. In the months leading up to the war, it was criticized for endangering Israel's security and unity.

State crisis could be imminent

The Supreme Court in Israel is to decide on the first core element of this judicial reform by mid-January. Israel's parliament in Jerusalem passed the first amendment to the law at the end of July despite massive opposition from the population. It is intended to prevent the Supreme Court from taking action against "inappropriate" decisions by the government, the prime minister or individual ministers.

A few days ago, the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 leaked a draft of the Supreme Court's ruling. According to this, the majority of judges will declare the amendment to the law null and void. Eight judges are expected to vote in favor of the draft ruling, seven against. In Israel's history, no comparable law has ever been overturned by the Supreme Court. If this happens and the government does not accept the decision, the country could face a national crisis.

Ongoing corruption trial against Netanyahu

Critics see the government's actions as a threat to Israel's democracy. Netanyahu's government argues that the court is too powerful in Israel and interferes too much in political issues. However, according to experts, the plans could also play into Netanyahu's hands in a corruption trial that has been running against him for some time. The trial, which has been running for more than three years, was resumed in December after a break.

A year ago, former long-term Prime Minister Netanyahu returned to power after 18 months in opposition. In Israel's history, no one has been in office longer than the 74-year-old. It is uncertain whether Netanyahu can remain head of government in view of the colossal failure on October 7 after the war. Critics accuse him of having tolerated or even encouraged the strengthening of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest polls, the party of Benny Gantz, minister in the war cabinet, would currently be by far the strongest faction.Haaretz has already speculated that Netanyahu wants the war in the Gaza Strip to never end in order to hold on to power for as long as possible.

Source: www.stern.de