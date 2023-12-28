Fire department operation - One seriously injured in attic fire
A woman has been seriously injured in a fire in the attic of a house in Langenselbold (Main-Kinzig district). According to the police, it was initially unclear how the fire started on Thursday. Information on the property damage was also not available. The woman is said to have been alone in the house, a spokeswoman said.
Source: www.stern.de