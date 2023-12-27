Fire - One seriously injured in apartment fire in Wuppertal

A man has been seriously injured in an apartment fire in Wuppertal. Heavy smoke was reported coming from a residential building late on Tuesday evening, according to the fire department. The emergency services rescued a man from the apartment on fire. The man suffered third-degree burns and was taken to hospital, a fire department spokesperson said on Wednesday. Seven other people were treated by the emergency services. It initially remained unclear how the fire started.

Source: www.stern.de