Fire - One seriously injured in apartment fire in Wuppertal
A man has been seriously injured in an apartment fire in Wuppertal. Heavy smoke was reported coming from a residential building late on Tuesday evening, according to the fire department. The emergency services rescued a man from the apartment on fire. The man suffered third-degree burns and was taken to hospital, a fire department spokesperson said on Wednesday. Seven other people were treated by the emergency services. It initially remained unclear how the fire started.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de