German Federal StatesNewsaccidentennepe-ruhr districtvehiclebad weatherrainfire departmentaccidentstrafficrescue operationnorth rhine-westphalia

One seriously injured in accident - rain makes operation difficult

A driver has crashed into a tree in the Ennepe-Ruhr district and been seriously injured. The man drove off the road in Breckerfeld on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons and crashed into the side of the tree, according to the fire department on Monday. The vehicle came to rest on its side a...

The blue light shines on the roof of an emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A driver has crashed into a tree in the Ennepe-Ruhr district and been seriously injured. The man drove off the road in Breckerfeld on Sunday afternoon for unknown reasons and crashed into the side of the tree, according to the fire department on Monday. The vehicle came to rest on its side a few meters further on in a small wooded area.

In addition to a large amount of tools that were scattered there during the accident, the rescue services were also hampered by extreme mud due to the constant rain. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital.

