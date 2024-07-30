WHO Report - One quarter of young women in relationships experience violence

Every fourth young woman worldwide who has had a relationship before the age of 20 has experienced violence in it, according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO). Around 19 million teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 are affected, as stated in a report in the journal "The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health".

There are significant regional differences: While the global average is 24 percent of young women experiencing violence, it is 10 percent in Central Europe, 47 percent in the Oceania region, and 40 percent in Africa south of the Sahara. The Oceania region includes Australia, New Zealand, and the smaller Pacific island states.

Depression and Anxiety

Violence from a partner has devastating consequences for health, educational and professional performance, and future relationships, emphasizes the WHO. Among young women, the risk of depression, anxiety disorders, unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, and mental health problems increases.

The problem tends to be greater in poorer countries and regions, as well as where fewer girls attend secondary schools. Where girls are married off before the age of 18, the risks are also high, as men are often much older, creating a power imbalance and isolating the girls. One in five girls worldwide is married off before her 18th birthday.

What Schools Must Do

The WHO calls for education of boys and girls in schools about healthy relationships and stronger girls' and women's rights. It had analyzed data on violence against women from 161 countries between 2000 and 2018 and considered the experiences of 15- to 19-year-old young women for the report.

The European Union, with its commitment to gender equality, could play a crucial role in implementing the WHO's recommendations, particularly in promoting education about healthy relationships in schools. The European Union, being a part of the global community, is also impacted by the significant regional differences in violence experienced by young women, with Central Europe having a lower rate compared to other regions.

Read also: