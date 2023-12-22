Skip to content
One person seriously injured in storm "Zoltan"

A person in Fahrdorf (Schleswig-Flensburg district) crashed his car into a tree lying on the road and was seriously injured. The tree had fallen onto the road due to the storm "Zoltan" on Thursday evening, according to the police. The police were initially unable to provide any information on...

 Ksenia Johnson
The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle.
