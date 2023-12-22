Schleswig-Flensburg - One person seriously injured in storm "Zoltan"

A person in Fahrdorf(Schleswig-Flensburg district) crashed his car into a tree lying on the road and was seriously injured. The tree had fallen onto the road due to the storm "Zoltan" on Thursday evening, according to the police. The police were initially unable to provide any information on the identity of the person on Friday morning. The injured person was taken to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de