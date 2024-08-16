- One of the World's Largest Christmas Pyramids Is Being Built

In the height of summer, a massive Christmas pyramid is being constructed in Wanzleben, Saxony-Anhalt, set to become one of the largest in the world. The pyramid, intended as a sales stand for mulled wine and other drinks at the Essen Christmas market, is being created by the Hutten Company, according to its managing director, Jimmy Blume.

The pyramid, depicting the Christmas story, consists of six tiers standing approximately 20 meters tall. At the top, giant wooden figures of the nativity scene, including Mary, Joseph, Jesus, the Three Wise Men, and animals like ox, donkey, and sheep, rotate.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the world's tallest Christmas pyramid in 2010 was also 20 meters tall, located at the Berlin Christmas market. However, media reports suggest that a 26.50-meter tall pyramid was erected in Dresden in 2015.

Post-pandemic, Christmas markets have swiftly recovered, with people eager to reunite, Blume notes. In response, market operators are striving to create more spectacular attractions and stands. Blume's company has received increasing requests for taller or larger mulled wine stands.

Richard Müller, the Essen showman who commissioned the 300,000 euro pyramid, is pleased with the structure. "We have a very traditional Christmas market in Essen," he says. The nativity scene and its figures contribute to the festive atmosphere.

"I wanted to do something special, not just for our regular visitors, but also for our city," Müller explains. "As a major city, we need to think big."

The Blume family, with a Schaustellerei background and a tradition dating back to 1871, has been creating smaller huts, large pyramids, and multi-story mulled wine huts in their Saxony-Anhalt warehouse for the past two years. Currently, they're building a functional giant cuckoo clock stand for the Colmar Christmas market in France. The company serves showmen across Europe, even receiving inquiries from Dubai.

