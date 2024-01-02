Gambling - One million euros for lottery players from Hunsrück

A lottery player from the Hunsrück region has won one million euros at the start of the year. The ticket for the main prize in the Rhineland-Palatinate lottery "New Year's Million" had already been purchased on the morning of November 25, Lotto in Koblenz announced on Tuesday. As the game was played without a customer card, the winner must contact Lotto. The total of 250,000 tickets for the "New Year's Million" were only available in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Source: www.stern.de