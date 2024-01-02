Emergency - One man injured when ceiling collapses in Saarbrücken

A man was injured in a ceiling collapse in an apartment in Saarbrücken on New Year's Day. He was taken to hospital. The 48-year-old's state of health was unknown on Monday evening, according to the police. However, he was able to independently ask a neighbor to call the emergency services. The police were called to the apartment building in the Burbach district late on Monday afternoon, according to the statement.

Debris broke out of the concrete false ceiling in the first floor apartment, injuring the resident's upper body. A complete hole was not created. As it was not clear whether the two-storey building was still safe for the other residents, it was evacuated. Seven people were affected. The building inspectorate will inspect the building on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Source: www.stern.de