Extinguishing work - One injured in barn fire

A fire in a barn in Züsch in the Trier-Saarburg district on New Year's Eve injured a resident of the adjacent house. He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, as the police announced on Monday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. A technical defect could not be ruled out, but a misdirected firecracker was not assumed, said a police spokesman.

Property damage of around 50,000 euros was caused. The fire departments from several locations, with a total of around 50 firefighters, were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the house. The residents escaped outside. The criminal investigation department began investigating at the scene.

