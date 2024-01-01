Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflue gas poisoningfiresrhineland-palatinatepolicenew year's evebarn firetrier-saarburgerasure work

One injured in barn fire

A fire in a barn in Züsch in the Trier-Saarburg district on New Year's Eve injured a resident of the adjacent house. He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, as the police announced on Monday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. A technical defect could not be ruled out, but a...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Extinguishing work - One injured in barn fire

A fire in a barn in Züsch in the Trier-Saarburg district on New Year's Eve injured a resident of the adjacent house. He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, as the police announced on Monday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. A technical defect could not be ruled out, but a misdirected firecracker was not assumed, said a police spokesman.

Property damage of around 50,000 euros was caused. The fire departments from several locations, with a total of around 50 firefighters, were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the house. The residents escaped outside. The criminal investigation department began investigating at the scene.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Family dispute escalates: firearms used

Two people were injured in a street brawl on New Year's Eve in Gelsenkirchen. The police suspect a family dispute as the background. Shots were also fired, presumably with a blank and a sharp weapon. One of the two injured people suffered a gunshot wound, the police reported on Monday. There...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public