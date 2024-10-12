Skip to content
One individual lost their life, and at least twelve others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a party in Oklahoma City, according to law enforcement officials.

Around 12:30 a.m. locally, two groups engaged in a heated argument within an event venue, which subsequently escalated into a brawl. The scuffle transferred outside to the parking lot, culminating in gunfire, as reported by Sgt. Jon Skuta from the Oklahoma City Police Department to CNN.

Skuta elaborated that the belligerents returned to the event venue, where the shooting persisted. He informed that investigators suspect this to be an isolated incident.

Regrettably, one individual lost their life at the spot, with at least a dozen more reporting to hospitals bearing gunshot injuries. Details regarding their conditions or ages were not disclosed at the time.

As of early Saturday, no culprits had been apprehended, although some individuals were held in custody, Skuta mentioned.

The catalyst for the conflict and the number of individuals involved in the shooting remain uncertain.

This situation continues to evolve and updates will follow.

Investigators are seeking to identify and question those connected to the incident, as potential witnesses or suspects.

