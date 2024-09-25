One individual lost their life, and a suspect is currently in police custody following a bus hijacking incident involving firearms, according to the Los Angeles law enforcement authorities.

A victim, riddled with bullet wounds, was discovered inside the bus early Wednesday, subsequently transported to a medical facility where they succumbed to their injuries, as reported by Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Donald Graham.

The bus driver and a passenger were successfully evacuated from the vehicle following the initiation of police intervention with sharp tyre-deflation devices, before a SWAT team took action for their extraction, as per Graham's statements.

The authorities failed to establish the motive behind the suspect's actions at first, and the probe is still ongoing.

Graham confirmed that the bus driver remained in a stable mental state, though visibly shaken up.

After the harrowing incident, the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help in identifying the suspect, appealing to anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

