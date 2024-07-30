One in four young women experiences violence in relationships

Violence in relationships is a global issue, particularly affecting young women. Nearly one in four experiences violence from their partner before the age of 20, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nearly one in four young women worldwide who have had a relationship before the age of 20 have experienced violence. This is according to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) published in the journal "The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health". Around 19 million teenagers aged 15 to 19 are affected, the report says.

There are significant regional differences: while the global average is 24 percent, it is 10 percent in Central Europe, 47 percent in the Oceania region, and 40 percent in sub-Saharan Africa. The Oceania region includes Australia, New Zealand, and smaller Pacific island states.

The WHO emphasizes that partner violence has devastating consequences for health, educational and professional performance, and future relationships. Young women are at increased risk of depression, anxiety disorders, unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and mental health problems.

Power and Poverty as Risks

The problem tends to be greater in poorer countries and regions, and where fewer girls attend secondary school. Where girls are married off before the age of 18, the risks are also high, as men are often much older, creating a power imbalance and isolating the girls. One in five girls worldwide is married before the age of 18.

The WHO calls for education in schools for boys and girls about healthy relationships and stronger girls' and women's rights. It analyzed data from 161 countries between 2000 and 2018 on violence against women and considered the experiences of young women aged 15 to 19 for this report.

