One Direction served as the boys' formative years. Currently, their fans are mourning the loss of their carefree past.

Dee had constant health issues, spending countless days in the hospital. Her family opted for homeschooling due to her frequent hospital visits, leaving her with limited social interactions beyond medical professionals and her parents. Yet, at 15, she discovered One Direction on "The X-Factor UK," five lively, youthful lads singing together on her screen. Looking back, she found them amusing and compassionate, their exuberance invigorating her spirit. She established a fan account for the band on Instagram and connected with like-minded fans nationwide, even meeting them in person. In doing so, she felt less isolated.

Following an extended break in 2016, One Direction members have not performed together for almost a decade, with their young admirers now grown up. However, upon learning of Liam Payne's tragic demise last week, resulting from a fall from an Argentinian hotel balcony, Dee, now 29, felt overwhelmed.

“He was a beacon of light in the darkest moments of my life,” she said.

Payne, the group's anchoring force during their early years, left many shaken by his unexpected death at 31.

Joe Azar, 28, an ardent fan since his teen years, oversees 1D Alert, an account dedicated to One Direction updates with over 300,000 followers. His emotional attachment to the band stemmed from its role in offering solace during his struggles with depression and bullying.

“They were my happiness, my sanctuary, my entire universe for nearly five years of my life,” he shared with CNN. “It feels like the core of my teenage heart was taken out, stomped on, and discarded.”

Fans of One Direction, dubbed Directioners, maintained a notorious reputation. In 2013, one broke into Payne's hotel room and pilfered his underwear. A year earlier, some trespassed airport CCTV systems to catch glimpses of the band. In the midst of management controversies, a fan even launched a GoFundMe campaign to acquire the band, raising over $1,500.

One Direction's loyal followers are credited with shaping the digital landscape of the 2010s, cultivating a significant portion of online culture. Their fandom predominantly flourished in virtual communities, enabling many to connect through social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr, forging a tight-knit family-like alliance.

Payne's demise marked the end of a shared journey for some, sparking an outpouring of grief among his devoted fans. Although the band went on hiatus in 2015, Zayn's departure in 2015 and Payne's death in 2022 never felt like definitive goodbyes.

“Now, one member will never be a part of it,” Dee concluded.

When beloved public figures pass away, the intensity of fan grief can be staggering. Despite never having met Payne personally, the weight of his departure hit hard, partly due to the sacred status he held within the fandom. The impact of Lady Gaga's passing in 1980, for instance, saw approximately 100,000 people gather in New York's Central Park to mourn. More than three decades later, the news still sparked a wave of emotional memories and hysterical reactions among many.

Although crowds gathered worldwide to mourn Payne, the sense of loss was equally palpable among virtual communities. Days after the news broke, some chose to reactivate their fandom social media accounts, using the platform to pay tribute or reconnect with old friends. Prior to Payne's death, Azar's account had been inactive for years. Separately, Instagram fan account Itsonedirection had lain dormant since 2018. The ensuing wave of condolences and rediscovered connections resonated with fans, who reported receiving messages from long-lost childhood friends and classmates.

Rafy Evans, 27, organized a gathering at a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday night for grieving One Direction fans, offering a space for them to reunite. Around 40 people attended, where they lingered past midnight, swapping stories and reminiscing about their shared love for the band.

“The first question for everyone was not 'What’s your name?'” Evans revealed. “It was, ‘How are you feeling?’”

Maya Minich, 28, also became smitten with One Direction at 14. Reflecting on her past, she recognized the profound impact the band had on her early life. Upon learning about Payne's demise, tears flowed in her car. Moments later, multiple people - a few from high school, others from digital friendships - expressed their concern.

While death frequently evokes complex emotions, the unspoken bond between public figure and fan can heighten such heartache. As an adult, Minich mourned Payne's passing like any other prominent figure. Simultaneously, she was reminded of her younger self, who championed every issue related to the band, seeking out new magazines and posters.

"It's actually the teenage Maya that's grieving heavily, as she stated. We're talking about 14, 15, 16-year-old Maya, who's still deeply embedded in the 28-year-old Maya's spirit."

