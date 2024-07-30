- One dead in rocket attack in northern Israel

In a rocket attack on the north of Israel, rescue services report that a man has been killed. Magen David Adom, the rescue service, said a man in his 30s died from severe injuries caused by rocket fragments. Earlier, there were reports of rocket alarms in communities near the Lebanese border.

The Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah said it had fired Israeli military posts with Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on a village in southern Lebanon, which left three injured. The military post is southwest of the village where the man was injured.

Just last Saturday, 12 children and teenagers were killed in a rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, annexed by Israel. Israel blamed the attack on the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah, which denied responsibility. Following the latest incident, there are fears of further escalation in the region.

