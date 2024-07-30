Skip to content
One dead in rocket attack in northern Israel

After a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights, there is concern about a larger escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. Now, there is a new deadly incident in the border area.

Israel's rocket defense in the north of the country.
In a rocket attack on the north of Israel, rescue services report that a man has been killed. Magen David Adom, the rescue service, said a man in his 30s died from severe injuries caused by rocket fragments. Earlier, there were reports of rocket alarms in communities near the Lebanese border.

The Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah said it had fired Israeli military posts with Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on a village in southern Lebanon, which left three injured. The military post is southwest of the village where the man was injured.

Just last Saturday, 12 children and teenagers were killed in a rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, annexed by Israel. Israel blamed the attack on the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah, which denied responsibility. Following the latest incident, there are fears of further escalation in the region.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah appears to have claimed another life, with a man dying from rocket fragment injuries in a recent attack. The escalating tensions following the incident have raised concerns about potential further escalation in the region.

