- One dead in protests against election results in Venezuela

In protests against the election results in Venezuela, there has been at least one fatality, according to a non-governmental organization. Additionally, 46 people have been arrested in various cities and states of the South American country, the NGO Foro Penal reported on the X platform. The fatality occurred in the state of Yaracuay, with further details not immediately known. Local media reported at least two deaths.

The National Electoral Council has officially declared Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner of the presidential election. According to the council, the leftist leader received 51.2% of the votes, while opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia received 44.2%. The opposition does not recognize the official results and alleges electoral fraud.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado told reporters on Monday that the opposition had access to 73% of the results, which showed an insurmountable lead for the challenger. González won in all states and received over 6.2 million votes, while Maduro received only 2.7 million. The U.S. government and several Latin American countries have also expressed doubts about the official election results. Maduro will begin his third six-year term in January 2025.

Violent clashes - further protests announced

Nationwide protests following the disputed election have resulted in violent clashes between protesters and security forces. Television footage showed police using tear gas and, in some instances, striking people. Shots were also fired at protesters approaching the presidential palace in the capital, Caracas, according to the newspaper "El Nacional" and a video circulating online.

The shooters could be members of so-called colectivos - paramilitary groups aligned with the government that enforce the government's agenda through violence. The video shows police not intervening to prevent the attack on the protesters.

The opposition has called for a large demonstration against the government today. The ruling party also plans to mobilize its supporters.

Venezuela is grappling with mismanagement, corruption, and international sanctions. More than 80% of the population lives below the poverty line. Over seven million people - nearly a quarter of the population - have left the oil-rich country in recent years due to poverty and violence, according to UN figures.

