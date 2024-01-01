Hanover - One dead body discovered after fire in apartment building

One person has died in a fire in an apartment building in Hanover. The person was already dead when the fire department arrived, said a fire department spokesperson on Monday. Another person was rescued from the apartment on the second floor by the emergency services and was taken to hospital. The fire department spokesman did not provide any information on the age or gender of the two people in the apartment. The police have launched an investigation, he said. The cause of the fire on Monday afternoon also remained unclear at first.

Around 60 firefighters were involved in the extinguishing work in the Nordstadt district. They also rescued a cat from the apartment. According to the fire department, the fire did not spread inside the house, but there was a lot of smoke inside the burning apartment. The extent of the fire damage was not initially known.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de