One dead and 140 sick after eating grilled eels in Japan

At the department store

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Grilled eel is particularly popular in Japan, especially in the summer, as a delicacy. However, following its consumption, one person has died and over 140 others have fallen ill. The cause of the widespread food poisoning has been traced back to contaminated eel sold at a department store in Yokohama, according to the store's manager, Shinji Kaneko. "We express our deepest condolences," he said.

After consuming the eel sold in lunch boxes, countless individuals experienced diarrhea and vomiting. One person, reportedly a woman in her 90s, died.

Eel is particularly beloved in Asia. Archaeological findings in Japanese gravesites indicate that it has been consumed on the country's islands for thousands of years.

The contaminated eel was initially sold at a shop within the department store. Upon realizing the issue, the store decided to issue a recall for the affected eel products.

