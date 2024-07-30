Skip to content
One dead and 140 sick after eating grilled eels in Japan

In the department store

1 min read
Grilled eel is particularly popular in Japan, especially during the summer, as a delicacy. However, following its consumption, one person has died and over 140 others have fallen ill. The cause of this widespread food poisoning has been traced back to contaminated eel sold at a department store in Yokohama, according to store manager Shinji Kaneko. "We express our deepest condolences," he said.

After consuming the eel sold in lunch boxes, numerous people experienced diarrhea and vomiting. One person, reportedly a woman in her 90s, died.

Eel is especially beloved in Asia. Archaeological findings in Japanese cemeteries show that it has been consumed on the country's islands for thousands of years.

In the aftermath of purchasing eel from the department store in Yokohama, several individuals developed severe symptoms. Despite its popularity, the contaminated eel led to the hospitalization of over 140 people.

