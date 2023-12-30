Police operation - One arrest after robbery at supermarket in Bremen
Three unknown persons have robbed a supermarket in Bremen. Following the incident, officers arrested a 16-year-old suspect on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. The perpetrators threatened employees and customers with knives and stole cash.
One of the perpetrators threatened a 30-year-old employee and demanded that he open the cash register. Another perpetrator then collected the money. Meanwhile, the third perpetrator hit a 56-year-old customer on the head with a baton and slightly injured him.
When the three perpetrators fled, the employee gave chase and, together with two other witnesses, detained the 16-year-old near the supermarket. He was then provisionally arrested by police officers. Further investigations are reportedly ongoing.
Police report
Source: www.stern.de