Police operation - One arrest after robbery at supermarket in Bremen

Three unknown persons have robbed a supermarket in Bremen. Following the incident, officers arrested a 16-year-old suspect on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. The perpetrators threatened employees and customers with knives and stole cash.

One of the perpetrators threatened a 30-year-old employee and demanded that he open the cash register. Another perpetrator then collected the money. Meanwhile, the third perpetrator hit a 56-year-old customer on the head with a baton and slightly injured him.

When the three perpetrators fled, the employee gave chase and, together with two other witnesses, detained the 16-year-old near the supermarket. He was then provisionally arrested by police officers. Further investigations are reportedly ongoing.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de