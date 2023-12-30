Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitypoliceArrestpolice operationrobberysupermarketbremen

One arrest after robbery at supermarket in Bremen

Three unknown persons have robbed a supermarket in Bremen. Following the incident, officers arrested a 16-year-old suspect on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. The perpetrators threatened employees and customers with knives and stole cash.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police operation - One arrest after robbery at supermarket in Bremen

Three unknown persons have robbed a supermarket in Bremen. Following the incident, officers arrested a 16-year-old suspect on Friday evening, the police announced on Saturday. The perpetrators threatened employees and customers with knives and stole cash.

One of the perpetrators threatened a 30-year-old employee and demanded that he open the cash register. Another perpetrator then collected the money. Meanwhile, the third perpetrator hit a 56-year-old customer on the head with a baton and slightly injured him.

When the three perpetrators fled, the employee gave chase and, together with two other witnesses, detained the 16-year-old near the supermarket. He was then provisionally arrested by police officers. Further investigations are reportedly ongoing.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public
German Federal States

State pays pupils an internship bonus

Pupils in Thuringia can receive a financial subsidy from the state treasury for an internship in a skilled trade. The introduction of an internship bonus was decided in the state budget for 2024, announced Andreas Schubert, economic politician for the Left Party parliamentary group, in Erfurt...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Electricity pylons stand on a flooded field in the municipality of "Wietze" in the district of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Behrens: Kite surfers spotted in flood areas

Due to the large number of onlookers in the flood areas in Lower Saxony, the police have stepped up their checks in the restricted areas. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) told "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. "In fact, there are even sightings of kite surfers traveling in flood areas."...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public