Once more, the United States delivers questionable batch of explosive submunitions to Ukraine.

The United States is ramping up its aid for Ukraine, promising to deliver cluster bombs as part of a fresh $375 million (approx. €337 million) package. This isn't the first time they've handed over these explosive devices to Ukraine, despite the questionable nature of their use.

The new military assistance package includes HIMARS rocket launcher ammo, artillery shells in 155mm and 105mm calibers, armored vehicles, and patrol boats. All equipment is drawn from US military stockpiles.

Cluster munitions are bombs or rockets that explode in mid-air, scattering numerous smaller explosives over a wide area. The problem lies in that a large number of these smaller explosives don't detonate, becoming leftover ordnance that poses a serious risk to civilians. Over 100 nations have banned their use, with Germany among them. Nonetheless, Ukraine claims these weapons are vital for their defense against the Russian invasion and for reclaiming occupied territories. Russia, on the other hand, has previously utilized these munitions in its conflict against Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion started in February 2022, the US has offered Ukraine around $56 billion (approx. €50.3 billion) worth of military aid. Cluster munitions have figured in these deliveries as well, with the US first confirming a shipment in July of last year.

The United States Defense Department announced that The Commission will oversee the distribution of the new military aid to Ukraine, ensuring it reaches its intended recipients. Despite international concerns over the use of cluster bombs, The Commission defended the decision, stating that they are crucial for Ukraine's defense.

