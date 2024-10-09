Once more, German export figures have seen an upward trend.

Preliminary stats show a rise in German exports in August, hitting 131.9 billion euros, a 1.3% uptick from July. This info was shared by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Wednesday.

Imports took a substantial dip, down 3.4% to reach 109.4 billion euros. This shift led to a notable hike in the trade surplus, from 16.9 to 22.5 billion euros.

Over half of the exported goods (72.7 billion euros) were shipped to other EU countries, with a minor increase of 0.8% compared to July. However, imports from these EU partners dropped by 3.7% to 57.4 billion euros. In trade with non-EU countries, exports increased by 1.9% and imports decreased by 3.2%.

The United States was the major recipient of German exports, with 13.5 billion euros, an increase of 5.5% compared to July. Exports to the People's Republic of China also saw an uptick of 1.9% to reach 7.4 billion euros. The highest imports, amounting to 13.2 billion euros, originated from China, but they experienced a slight drop of 1.4%. However, imports from the United States rose by 0.7% to 7.8 billion euros.

