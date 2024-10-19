Skip to content
In the heart of the Caribbean, Cuba, the nation's power grid went haywire once more on a Saturday morning. Despite some areas receiving power after an initial nationwide blackout on the previous day, the power supply winked out again at 6:15 AM, as per Cuban state media reports. The country's power service provider, UNE, is currently on a mission to revive power in this tropical island.

However, most of Cuba remains in darkness, with only a few areas spared the blackout, as reported by 14ymedio. Notably, some neighborhoods in the capital Havana saw a brief surge of power in the morning, but the supply soon disappeared. Sources mention temporary power restoration in some Havana hospitals, while businesses rely on generators to keep running.

Surprisingly, the entire power grid of this socialist Caribbean nation sank on Friday. The substantial thermal power plant Antonio Guiteras shut down, triggering a nationwide blackout, which the Ministry of Energy explained. The facility was far from its best, and several other power plants were already out of commission due to their poor state.

Cuba is currently grappling with one of its most significant economic downfalls since the 1959 revolution, led by Fidel Castro. The deteriorating state of the aged infrastructure, partially due to the more than six-decade-old US commercial embargo, results in the frequent shutdowns and urgent repairs required for thermal power plants in Cuba. Daily power outages are a common occurrence across the nation.

The ongoing blackouts in Cuba have led some Havana hospitals to temporarily rely on backup power supplies. Despite UNE's efforts to restore the electricity supply, most parts of the country continue to experience frequent power cuts, as the nation's aged thermal power plants require urgent repairs due to their poor condition and the impact of the US commercial embargo.

