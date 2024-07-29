- Once again, fewer unhealthy foods

Health-hazardous foods remain a rarity in Rhineland-Palatinate, according to the 2023 food surveillance report published by the State Institute of Health (LUA). The complaint rate remained at 11.3 percent, similar to previous years. Most complaints involved incorrect or misleading labeling.

Serious issues, such as foreign bodies or hygiene defects, remain rare, according to the LUA. In 2023, 26 such harmful samples were identified, up from 19 in the previous year. For instance, harmful bacteria were found in lamb sausage, lamb salami, and sheep cheese. The long-term rate of harmful samples remained consistently low at 0.1 percent.

The LUA conducts spot checks to ensure that food manufacturers meet their responsibility for product safety. In 2023, 19,590 samples from various product groups were tested.

11 new types of food were regularly tested by the LUA in 2023. No major health issues were discovered in any of the newly tested food categories.

