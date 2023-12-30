Inmates freed - On the run since Christmas Eve: Berlin police publicly search for escapee
The police and public prosecutor's office in Berlin are publicly searching for 34-year-old Christian Miguel Feix. On December 24, Feix and a fellow inmate had broken out of the hospital in Wittenau and injured two staff members in the process. The hospital's medical management classifies the two men as dangerous due to their mental illnesses.
According to initial investigations, the wanted Feix had called a nurse to him in the early morning of Christmas Eve at around 3.30 am and then attacked her with a frying pan. When a colleague came to her aid, Feix apparently attacked her with a knife. The suspected attacker then fled from the prison grounds with another inmate of the same age.
Berlin: escapee in custody for attempted murder
The alerted police have been searching for the escapees ever since, but the search has so far been unsuccessful. Feix was in the facility due to an attempted homicide and is described as follows:
- circa 30-40 yrs. old,
- slim
- short shaved dark blond hair
- about 190 cm tall
- Clothing at the time of the escape: light-colored 3⁄4 trousers, purple hooded jacket, light blue scarf as a headband
- Dark rucksack
The police and public prosecutor's office are asking: Who knows the wanted man and his contact person and can provide information on their whereabouts? At the same time, the investigators warn against approaching the two fugitives, as they are classified as dangerous and could possibly be carrying a knife or other dangerous object.
Information can be obtained from the Berlin State Office of Criminal Investigation on (030) 4664-966211, by email, the Internet police station or any other police station.
Read also:
- Earth depot with weapons, plans for attack on Jews - what we know about the Hamas arrests
- Böhmermann took apart the hype company More Nutrition - now customs have raided it
- Böhmermann took apart the hype company More Nutrition - now customs have raided it
- Indications of a planned attack on Cologne Cathedral - security measures increased on Christmas Eve
Source: www.stern.de