- On the fourth day of September, what transpired?

Today's Schedule for September 4, 2024

Special Names

Ida, Irmgard, Rosalia, Rosie

Historical Occurrences

1989 - After the usual Peace Prayer at Leipzig's Nikolaikirche, a throng assembles outside, igniting the Monday Demonstrations.

1974 - Diplomatic relations between the DDR and the USA are established.

1959 - In Stuttgart, "The Frog with the Mask," the first post-war German-language Edgar Wallace film, debuts. Joachim Fuchsberger portrays an amateur sleuth, Richard Gordon, hunting down the leader of a criminal syndicate.

1949 - In Berlin, Herta Heuwer allegedly creates a sauce using tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, curry powder, and other seasonings, dousing a fried and chopped pork sausage with it. Decade later, Heuwer copyrights the Currywurst sauce. Yet, Hamburg also claims credit for its inception.

1024 - Konrad II is elected as the German King and crowned four days later. He's the first Salian to hold the throne after the conclusion of the Ottoman dynasty.

Birthdays

1964 - René Pape (60), renowned German opera singer (bass), twice-awarded Classical Grammy (1998 and 2003)

1939 - Erwin Teufel (85), German politician (CDU), Governor of Baden-Württemberg (1991-2005)

1924 - Helmut Schlesinger (100), esteemed German economist, President of the German Federal Bank (1991-1993)

1824 - Anton Bruckner, Austrian composer, renowned for religious music and nine symphonies, passed away in 1896

Passings

1964 - Werner Bergengruen, German author ("The Law of Atum," "As in Heaven, So on Earth," "The Starost"), born in 1892

