On the fourth day of September, what transpired?

Each day brings forth a multitude of incidents, tales, birthdays, or commemoration anniversaries worth recalling.

Each day, you'll discover reflections here on occurrences, tales, birth or demise anniversaries, linked to this specific date.

Today's Schedule for September 4, 2024

Special Names

Ida, Irmgard, Rosalia, Rosie

Historical Occurrences

1989 - After the usual Peace Prayer at Leipzig's Nikolaikirche, a throng assembles outside, igniting the Monday Demonstrations.

1974 - Diplomatic relations between the DDR and the USA are established.

1959 - In Stuttgart, "The Frog with the Mask," the first post-war German-language Edgar Wallace film, debuts. Joachim Fuchsberger portrays an amateur sleuth, Richard Gordon, hunting down the leader of a criminal syndicate.

1949 - In Berlin, Herta Heuwer allegedly creates a sauce using tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, curry powder, and other seasonings, dousing a fried and chopped pork sausage with it. Decade later, Heuwer copyrights the Currywurst sauce. Yet, Hamburg also claims credit for its inception.

1024 - Konrad II is elected as the German King and crowned four days later. He's the first Salian to hold the throne after the conclusion of the Ottoman dynasty.

Birthdays

1964 - René Pape (60), renowned German opera singer (bass), twice-awarded Classical Grammy (1998 and 2003)

1939 - Erwin Teufel (85), German politician (CDU), Governor of Baden-Württemberg (1991-2005)

1924 - Helmut Schlesinger (100), esteemed German economist, President of the German Federal Bank (1991-1993)

1824 - Anton Bruckner, Austrian composer, renowned for religious music and nine symphonies, passed away in 1896

Passings

1964 - Werner Bergengruen, German author ("The Law of Atum," "As in Heaven, So on Earth," "The Starost"), born in 1892

