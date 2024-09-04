On the forthcoming Wednesday, the ex-Volkswagen chief, Winterkorn, is scheduled to stand trial.

Winterkorn is set to stand trial nine years following the diesel emissions scandal, facing allegations of fraud, market manipulation, and other offenses. According to Dö̧rr, the defense is confident that they can debunk all charges leveled against Winterkorn. The court proceedings have been scheduled to continue until September 2025.

