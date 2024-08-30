Skip to content
On the day of the looming deadline, Uli Hoeneß was overcome with frustration

 and  Mark Rodriguez
2 min read
Joao Palhinha ultimately signed for Bayern FC with a postponement of a year.
Transfer Disasters are bound to make headlines once again on this upcoming Football Friday. Yet, not all deals conclude under the wire. Allow me to share five suspenseful tales from transfer pasts, filled with mishaps and blunders.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: The striker's infamous transfer snafu in Bundesliga history took place during the 2010/11 winter. Cologne and Hamburg had agreed on a transfer, signed contracts, but an issue with a poorly functioning fax machine halted the move to the cathedral city at the very last minute. Choupo-Moting's father, Just, had sent the contract to Cologne, but unfortunately, the all-important signature page arrived merely 13 minutes past the transfer deadline.

Joao Palhinha: The robust midfielder had already undergone his medical check, donned Bayern Munich's jersey, and made his way to Säbener Straße, with his contract and transfer fee sorted out - only for the deal to disintegrate. Fulham were unable to find a suitable replacement in the nick of time and held onto Palhinha. Fortunately, this past summer, the situation played out more favorably. Uli Hoeneß, rather displeased with the initial failed deal, expressed his thoughts: "Except in extraordinary circumstances, we must avoid being in this position on the last transfer day in the future."

Kevin Großkreutz: The World Cup champion departed Borussia Dortmund for Galatasaray Istanbul in the summer of 2015; however, a transfer caper ensued. FIFA rejected the transfer due to missing signatures on essential documents, and an appeal went unanswered. After months of heartbreak, Großkreutz eventually returned to Germany, sealing a deal with VfB Stuttgart without having stepped foot on the Turkish pitch.

Isco: Hot on the heels of a ruckus in Berlin, the Spanish playmaker, boasting five Champions League victories, sought to join Union during the winter of 2023. Yet, even after completing the medical assessment, the seemingly accomplished transfer turned sour at the very last moment, resulting in a farce. Both sides accused one another of being responsible for the collapse, launching a barrage of accusations in return.

Sekou Sanogo: In Hamburg's winter pursuit of the versatile defender from Young Boys Bern in 2016, every step of the loan contract, with the option to buy, was ironed out. The Ivorian completed his medical examination and was already in Hamburg, but alas, the necessary email from the Swiss first division club arrived four minutes past the transfer deadline. The contracts finally arrived, reigniting painful recollections of the Choupo-Moting debacle.

Despite the excitement for Football Friday, unfortunate transfer disasters in soccer history are bound to captivate fans once again. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's fax machine mishap in 2010/11 delayed his move, while Sekou Sanogo's transfer from Young Boys Bern to Hamburg in 2016 was halted by an email arriving four minutes past the deadline.

