Current Calendar Page for September 5, 2024

Name Day

Maria Theresia, Roswitha

Historical Events

2023 - Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, ex-head of the extreme right-wing organization "Proud Boys", gets 22 years in jail over his part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

1994 - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) enforces a doping code, demanding uniform doping prevention methods across all Olympic sports.

1974 - German quiz show "Der Große Preis", featuring Wim Thoelke, debuts on ZDF. Over 232 episodes air until 1993, generating over 3 billion marks (1.5 billion euros) for the charity "Aktion Sorgenkind". The show's mascots are Loriot's cartoon characters, Wum and Wendelin.

1929 - French Foreign Minister Aristide Briand proposes the creation of "United States of Europe" at the League of Nations assembly in Geneva.

1869 - German architect Eduard Riedel begins construction of Neuschwanstein Castle. King Ludwig II of Bavaria, the patron, is absent.

Birthdays

1964 - Jörg Schönenborn (60), renowned German journalist ("Presseclub", WDR program director since 2019)

1959 - Frank Schirrmacher, prominent German journalist and publicist, co-editor of "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" 1994-2014, book: "The Immortality Conspiracy", passed away 2014

1939 - George Lazenby (85), Australian actor (James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service")

1774 - Caspar David Friedrich, renowned German painter ("The Wanderer above the Sea of Fog", "The Monk by the Sea"), died 1840

Deaths

1997 - Mother Teresa, Indian nun of Albanian descent, sainted in 2016, Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1979, founded the Catholic order "Missionaries of Charity" in Calcutta in 1950, born 1910

