August 30, 2024 Calendar Page

Name Day Celebrations

Amadeus, Felix, Heribert

Historical Happenings

1999 - In an East Timor referendum about its future, a whopping 78.5% of the population votes for independence. Regrettably, violence ensues against those supporting independence. With the 2002 presidential election, East Timor achieves sovereignty.

1999 - Fashion sensation Jil Sander agrees to sell most of her company shares to the Italian Prada Group.

1974 - The Hellas Express, on its way from Athens to Dortmund, derails upon entering Zagreb station (Yugoslavia, now Croatia). The locomotive driver exceeds speed limits and disregards a stop signal, leading to 153 fatalities and 90 injuries.

1954 - The French National Assembly turns down the EDC treaty, preventing the formation of the European Defence Community.

1924 - Germany introduces the Reichsmark as a replacement for the Rentenmark, which was implemented since 1923 to combat inflation.

Birthday Honorees

1955 - Helge Schneider (69), a humorous German musician, actor, and comedian (notable singles: "Katzeklo", "Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!", film appearance: "00 Schneider – Jagd auf Nihil Baxter")

1954 - Alexander Lukashenko (70), prominent Belarusian politician, serving as President since 1994

1949 - Peter Maffay (75), renowned German rock singer ("So bist du", "Und es war Sommer", children's rock fairy tale: "Tabaluga and Lilli")

1930 - Warren Buffett (94), distinguished American entrepreneur and investor, famous for his wealth

Passings

1979 - Jean Seberg, celebrated American actress ("Breathless", "Airport", "Jeanne d'Arc"), born 1938

