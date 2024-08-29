Skip to content
On the 30th of August, what transpired?

Various occasions, tales, birthday celebrations, or commemorations of losses occur each day.

HEED THIS: Intended solely for editorial integration into the dpa calendar sheet, and perpetually accompanied by the aforementioned credit acknowledgment.

August 30, 2024 Calendar Page

Name Day Celebrations

Amadeus, Felix, Heribert

Historical Happenings

1999 - In an East Timor referendum about its future, a whopping 78.5% of the population votes for independence. Regrettably, violence ensues against those supporting independence. With the 2002 presidential election, East Timor achieves sovereignty.

1999 - Fashion sensation Jil Sander agrees to sell most of her company shares to the Italian Prada Group.

1974 - The Hellas Express, on its way from Athens to Dortmund, derails upon entering Zagreb station (Yugoslavia, now Croatia). The locomotive driver exceeds speed limits and disregards a stop signal, leading to 153 fatalities and 90 injuries.

1954 - The French National Assembly turns down the EDC treaty, preventing the formation of the European Defence Community.

1924 - Germany introduces the Reichsmark as a replacement for the Rentenmark, which was implemented since 1923 to combat inflation.

Birthday Honorees

1955 - Helge Schneider (69), a humorous German musician, actor, and comedian (notable singles: "Katzeklo", "Sommer, Sonne, Kaktus!", film appearance: "00 Schneider – Jagd auf Nihil Baxter")

1954 - Alexander Lukashenko (70), prominent Belarusian politician, serving as President since 1994

1949 - Peter Maffay (75), renowned German rock singer ("So bist du", "Und es war Sommer", children's rock fairy tale: "Tabaluga and Lilli")

1930 - Warren Buffett (94), distinguished American entrepreneur and investor, famous for his wealth

Passings

1979 - Jean Seberg, celebrated American actress ("Breathless", "Airport", "Jeanne d'Arc"), born 1938

In the context of this calendar page, the future of East Timor in 1999 was shaped by a landslide vote for independence in a referendum, which unfortunately led to violence. Looking ahead, if we fast-forward to August 30, 2024, we can only imagine what significant events or achievements the future might hold for the world.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

