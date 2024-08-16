Skip to content
On the 17th of August, what transpired?

Daily, you'll encounter a recap of happenings, personal tales, birthday celebrations, or demises linked to this particular day in this specific location.

- On the 17th of August, what transpired?

Hyacinth, Jeanne, Jeron

Occurrences in History

2014 - The physical distribution of the Brockhaus Encyclopedia ceases. Announced by Wissenmedia, a subsidiary of Bertelsmann, the encyclopedia can now only be accessed digitally.

1999 - A devastating earthquake in western Turkey near Istanbul results in over 17,000 fatalities and significant damage.

1979 - "Monty Python's Life of Brian," a comedic film by the Monty Python group, debuts in cinemas. The biblical satire sparks protests from religious groups, resulting in performance bans in several countries.

1949 - Werner Otto establishes the Otto catalog in Hamburg.

1784 - Emperor Joseph II. legalizes the year-round sale of "home-grown food, wine, and fruit juice" in Austria by decree, paving the way for the heuriger.

Birthdays

1989 - Frederick Lau (35), German actor (known for "The Wave" and "Free Swimmer")

1964 - Jorginho (60), Brazilian footballer (played for Bayer Leverkusen from 1989-1992 and FC Bayern Munich from 1992-1995)

1959 - Jonathan Franzen (65), American author (known for "The Corrections")

Departures

2014 - Wolfgang Leonhard, German historian and publicist ("The Revolution Abandons Its Children"), lived in the Soviet Union from 1935 to 1945, passed away at 93

1999 - Reiner Klimke, German dressage rider, claimed six Olympic gold medals, died at 63

The Brockhaus Encyclopedia, which had a physical distribution, ceased in 2014, making it accessible only digitally.Theatre productions often face bans, as seen with "Monty Python's Life of Brian" in 1979, which sparked protests due to its biblical satire.

