- On the 17th of August, what transpired?

Daily Digest

Occurrences in History

2014 - The physical distribution of the Brockhaus Encyclopedia ceases. Announced by Wissenmedia, a subsidiary of Bertelsmann, the encyclopedia can now only be accessed digitally.

1999 - A devastating earthquake in western Turkey near Istanbul results in over 17,000 fatalities and significant damage.

1979 - "Monty Python's Life of Brian," a comedic film by the Monty Python group, debuts in cinemas. The biblical satire sparks protests from religious groups, resulting in performance bans in several countries.

1949 - Werner Otto establishes the Otto catalog in Hamburg.

1784 - Emperor Joseph II. legalizes the year-round sale of "home-grown food, wine, and fruit juice" in Austria by decree, paving the way for the heuriger.

Birthdays

1989 - Frederick Lau (35), German actor (known for "The Wave" and "Free Swimmer")

1964 - Jorginho (60), Brazilian footballer (played for Bayer Leverkusen from 1989-1992 and FC Bayern Munich from 1992-1995)

1959 - Jonathan Franzen (65), American author (known for "The Corrections")

Departures

2014 - Wolfgang Leonhard, German historian and publicist ("The Revolution Abandons Its Children"), lived in the Soviet Union from 1935 to 1945, passed away at 93

1999 - Reiner Klimke, German dressage rider, claimed six Olympic gold medals, died at 63

