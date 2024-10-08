On October 7th anniversary, Harris will commemorate the occasion by planting a tree at her residence.

Traditionally, the family of vice presidents has planted trees on their residence's grounds. This Monday, they'll be planting a pomegranate tree, symbolizing hope and righteousness in Judaism, marking the first time for Harris and Emhoff at the residence.

The turbulent situation in the Middle East has been a significant challenge for Harris as she assumed the Democratic ticket this year. Arab American activists and leaders have urged Harris to differentiate her stance from President Joe Biden's Israel policy, especially during a meeting in Michigan last Friday.

Harris has consistently maintained that Israel has the right to defend itself while acknowledging the intense emotions surrounding the humanitarian crisis in the region.

She highlighted the violence that occurred on October 7 in a White House event in June, focusing on the Israel-Hamas war as part of an initiative to bring attention to conflict-related sexual violence.

Harris and Emhoff, who is Jewish, will address the press on Monday. Harris will reflect on October 7 and reaffirm her commitment to Israel's security and the Jewish community, the official stated.

Emhoff will attend the American Jewish Committee's October 7 commemoration in Washington DC, where he will recite a prayer.

At least 1,200 people lost their lives in Israel on October 7, 2023, as over 1,500 Hamas fighters attacked, and many are still being held hostage by Hamas. Israel's subsequent war in Gaza has resulted in the death of over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry there, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

Harris has been vocal about the situation in Gaza, notably during her remarks in Selma, Alabama, in March, when she mentioned that people in the region are "starving" due to "inhumane" conditions.

Harris told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview airing Monday that the US has influenced Israeli decision-making, despite the Middle East edging towards a broader conflict, but she wouldn't confirm whether she considers Israel a "close ally" of US Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The diplomatic work we conduct with Israel's leadership is an ongoing endeavor to convey our principles, including the need for humanitarian aid, the necessity for this conflict to conclude, and the need for a deal to be reached, resulting in the release of hostages and instituting a ceasefire. We will persist in placing pressure on Israel and regional leaders in this regard," she said when asked about US influence over Netanyahu.

When pressed on the perception that Israeli leadership often fails to hear the US, Harris, without providing specifics, affirmed that the administration has had an impact.

"The efforts we have made have prompted several movements in the region by Israel, resulting from various factors, including our advocacy for change in the region," she said.

During her meeting in Michigan last Friday, Arab American activists urged Harris to advocate harder for an end to the war in Gaza due to growing frustration with her response to Israel's recent escalations in Lebanon.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 minutes, lasted 20 minutes, according to Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action, a group focused on boosting the Muslim American vote. Harris made no promises, he said, but reassured them that she also seeks an end to the war and will do her best to contribute to this goal.

Harris has occasionally faced disruptions during campaign rallies by pro-Palestinian protesters. In such instances, Harris has reiterated that the administration is working towards a ceasefire agreement.

The ongoing political tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict, have become a contentious issue for Vice President Harris, requiring her to navigate delicate diplomatic negotiations. Harris has been advocating for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in the region, demonstrating the political complexities involved in her office.

Despite the pressures and criticisms from various sides, Harris continues to engage in politics, seeking to balance the interests of different communities while maintaining a strong position on Israel's right to self-defense.

