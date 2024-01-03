Transfer - On loan: Hannover talent Momuluh moves to Bielefeld

Second-division soccer club Hannover 96 has loaned attacking player Monju Thaddäus Momuluh to third-division club Arminia Bielefeld until the end of this season. The club from Lower Saxony had previously extended the contract with the 21-year-old until 2026, the 96ers announced on Wednesday. "I see great potential in "Taddel" and that's why his future should also lie in Hannover," said sporting director Marcus Mann. "At Arminia Bielefeld, "Taddel" can get playing time in an ambitious team in the 3rd division, which is very important for a player of his age."

Announcement Hannover 96 Homepage of the 2nd Bundesliga Homepage of Hannover 96

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de