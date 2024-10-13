On Indigenous Peoples' Day 2024, what entities will be open or closed?

September 26th is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, honoring the historical significance and influence of individuals who inhabited the region prior to Columbus' false claim of discovering America. President Biden marked this occasion in 2021 by issuing a proclamation, acknowledging that past federal policies aimed to assimilate, displace, and erase Native cultures.

Various states officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, while others observe it via declarations. Approximately 100 cities have swapped Columbus Day with this commemoration.

Many schools nationwide will be closed for the day, but others may continue with classes. Employees with nonessential duties may enjoy a day off, but those with outstanding errands can refer to this list for operations on October 14th:

Financial Institutions

Despite being a Federal Reserve bank holiday, markets will still operate – Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will continue trading. However, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank branches will be shut down. In contrast, Chase Bank and TD Bank will remain open for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Banking services, including online banking and ATMs, will remain accessible.

Postal and Delivery Services

The United States Postal Service will be closed, neither delivering mail nor packages. However, UPS and FedEx will maintain most of their regular operations. FedEx Express and Ground Economy will offer modified service, while UPS will operate as usual.

Retail Shops

Big box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Kroger will continue their operations. Closure hours for local businesses should be verified.

Government Functioning

As a government holiday, most government institutions, including the DMV, libraries, courthouses, and offices, will be closed.

