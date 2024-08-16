- On his birthday, she paid a visit to Ben Affleck.

Both Ben Affleck's former spouse, Jennifer Garner (52), and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez (55), are reported to have paid a visit to the actor on his birthday on August 15th. The "Daily Mail" published photographs of the singer stepping into her black SUV outside Affleck's rented property. No public birthday messages were exchanged. Gossips about matrimonial discord have been surfacing for several months.

Relaxed attire for the birthday visit

A photograph captures Lopez from behind, dressed in denim jeans and a loose jacket. Garner opted for a casual getup too, donning a striped top and dark trousers. "Page Six" alleges that Garner graced Affleck with her presence at his Brentwood, Los Angeles home on his special day.

In contrast, Affleck did not make an appearance at Lopez's birthday celebration on July 24th. Instead, the actress shared delightful images of herself dressed in her pyjamas and hosting a "Bridgerton"-themed party. For his birthday, she posted pictures on Instagram that seemed to have been taken during her celebration, including one in the lacy dress she donned at the time.

Second visit in quick succession

Lopez's visit is said to not be a rare occurrence lately: As suggested by a "People" magazine source, Lopez had already paid him a visit on August 11th to spend time with her stepchildren. Previously, she was spotted in a shopping mall with Samuel, the youngest of Affleck and Garner's kids. The couple also shares daughters Violet (18) and Seraphina (10).

Regardless of the two visits within a week's span, whispers of an impending divorce continue. The "Daily Mail" disclosed last week that the divorce paperwork has been completed but not yet submitted. Jennifer Lopez is also rumored to have expressed interest in a house in the Beverly Hills area, as reported by "People" from a source. The couple has already put their joint property up for sale.



