On-call doctors expect a rush over the holidays

Due to the high number of colds, the Brandenburg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVBB) is expecting the state's 19 on-call practices to be very busy over Christmas and the turn of the year. The on-call hotline 116117 is also expected to receive significantly more callers. As a result, waiting times for telephone consultations and in the practices are unavoidable, according to the KVBB.

"Many practices report that they are already working at their absolute limit in view of the current very high number of respiratory diseases," said Catrin Steiniger, chairwoman of the association. The situation is similar with the 116117 hotline. "We therefore ask all citizens for their understanding and patience."

