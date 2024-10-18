On a challenging day, Annett Kaufmann experiences defeats in three consecutive matches.

After participating in the doubles event, missing the mixed final, and failing to make an impact in singles, German table tennis prospect Annett Kaufmann endured a disappointing day at the European Championships in Linz. The 18-year-old was ousted from all three competitions within a span of less than eight hours.

The mixed semi-finals were particularly challenging: Despite holding three match point advantages, Kaufmann and teammate Patrick Franziska (SV DJK Kolbermoor) dropped a heartbreaking 2:3 (8:11, 12:10, 14:12, 9:11, 14:16) match to Austria's Sofia Polcanova and Robert Gardos, denying them a spot in the final. "It's just so tough," Kaufmann admitted. "I'm practically speechless."

Prior to that defeat, she also experienced setbacks in the doubles event alongside her national teammate Nina Mittelham against Sweden's Christina Källberg and Linda Bergström (1:3). Later in the day, she faced off against top-seeded Bernadette Szőcs of Romania in the singles round and was handed a 0:4 (8:11, 2:11, 3:11, 9:11) defeat. Kaufmann struggled to match Szőcs's game, appearing overwhelmed and lost at times. The world number 12, who went on to win the 2023 European Games title, left Kaufmann learning about her limits. "I'm at a loss for words. She just played phenomenally well. I'm speechless and numb," Kaufmann said.

Despite her mixed semifinal exit, Kaufmann and Franziska earned a bronze medal for their partnership. Medals for third place are not contested at world and European championships. "Once things settle down, we'll be thrilled with our bronze medal and our performance in our first mixed doubles outing," Kaufmann said. The level of competition in the semifinals was "simply incredible." This isn't Kaufmann's first European Championships medal; she previously claimed the team title in 2021 and 2023.

Surprising performance from another teen

Another 18-year-old delivered an astounding performance for Germany: André Bertelsmeier upset former European Championship finalist Ovidiu Ionescu of Romania 4:2 in the round of 32, progressing to the last 16. Bertelsmeier, who plays as a second-division player for 1. FC Köln, expressed his excitement following his impressive run. "I'm just overjoyed. I never imagined I'd get this far," he said.

The remaining four German male competitors also excelled in the last 16 on Friday. Dimitrij Ovtcharov breezed past Belgian Martin Allegro 4:0, while defending champion Dang Qiu and Slovakia's Wang Yang both recorded 4:0 victories. Franziska went head-to-head with Portugal's Joao Geraldo, emerging victorious with a 4:1 scoreline. Bertelsmeier's opponent in the last 16, French Olympic bronze medalist Felix Lebrun, is considered one of the toughest competitors.

