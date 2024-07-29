Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusinessmedia

Olympics commentator dropped over sexist comments about women’s swim team

Olympics commentator Bob Ballard was dropped from Eurosport, the European pay TV company, on Monday after the veteran sportscaster made sexist comments about the Australian women’s swim team.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Team Australia pose with their medals after winning the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final in...
Team Australia pose with their medals after winning the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final in Paris on July 27, 2024.

Olympics commentator dropped over sexist comments about women’s swim team

Following the conclusion of Sunday’s 4x100 meter freestyle relay, during which Team Australia won the gold medal, Ballard commented on the team’s apparent delay in exiting the Paris Aquatic Centre as they celebrated.

“Well, the women just finishing off. You know what women are like, hanging around, doing their makeup,” Ballard said.

Lizzie Simmonds, the former Olympian and his Eurosport co-host, immediately rebuffed his comments.

“Outrageous, Bob,” Simmons said, as Ballard laughed. “Some of the men are doing that as well.”

A spokesperson for Eurosport, which distributes the Olympic broadcast in Europe and shares the same parent company as CNN, confirmed Ballard had been dropped over his comments.

“We can confirm that Bob Ballard has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect,” it said in a statement Monday.

Ballard, a veteran commentator who has reported on sports since the mid-’80s, has covered several Olympic games. He also works as a music and news presenter for BBC Local Radio.

In a statement posted Monday on social media, Ballard offered an apology for his remarks.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport,” he wrote.

“I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics,” he added.

In the aftermath of his controversial comments, Ballard shifted his focus to his role as a music and news presenter for BBC Local Radio, discussing various aspects of business within the media industry. Despite the backlash, Ballard continued to express his support for women's sports and vowed to use his platform to promote equality.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public