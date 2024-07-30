Olympic-winning trainer speaks out about horse torture

The horse mistreatment by former Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin shocks the dressage scene. Her discoverer and mentor Carl Hester speaks out for the first time. He describes it as a "shock" and claims to have known nothing about the video showing the abuse.

Carl Hester anticipated the questions. "I know everyone will ask me about the video," said the British dressage rider after his Olympic ride in Versailles. The discoverer, mentor, and trainer of Charlotte Dujardin added, "The video was a big shock for me." The footage, released last week, shows Dujardin striking a horse multiple times with a whip. An investigation is currently underway, and the three-time Olympic champion has been provisionally suspended.

"I didn't know about the video," Hester insisted: "It's not from me." The long-time mentor of the rider said solemnly, "It's difficult, of course. I mean, of course, it is. I've known her for 17 years." Dujardin initially worked as a stable hand for Hester before launching a highly successful career with his help.

"Never seen such videos"

Dujardin has had her own facility for some time, but Hester remains her coach, confirmed a spokesperson for the British federation. "I've never seen such videos," said Hester, despite similar images emerging from a US dressage stable recently. The British rider added, "We're now trying to show how much we love our horses and how we train them."

Similarly, other riders have spoken out. Isabell Werth said in a press conference in Versailles, "It makes me incredibly sad, I'm at a loss for words. It's so senseless and something I wouldn't have expected or understood in any way."

The video, several years old, surfaced just before the start of the Paris Games, showing Dujardin striking a horse multiple times with a whip. The three-time Olympic champion admitted to the FEI that she was the person in the video and that her behavior was inappropriate.

