Olympic fighter fights despite being seven months pregnant

It certainly sounds quite peculiar: Fencer Nada Hafez is pregnant, in her seventh month, yet she's competing at the Olympic Games. Despite her defeat, Hafez says she's "proud" and defends her appearance in Paris against critical voices.

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez competed at the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday, despite being in her seventh month of pregnancy. "What looked like two competitors was actually three," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram after her exit in the round of 16: "It was me, my opponent, and my baby that's yet to be born!"

Hafez said she was "proud" after first defeating Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the USA 15:13 and breaking down in tears. She then lost 7:15 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the Grand Palais, eliminating her from the competition.

"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough enough. Balancing private life and sport was challenging - but it was worth it. I'm glad I had the support of my husband and family to get this far," Hafez added.

Hafez defended her participation in a subsequent post, saying, "I'm not the only athlete who has competed while pregnant. There are many other international female athletes who have stayed active this long. There are no medical obstacles to stop them."

Hafez is one of the more successful fencers on the African continent. She won her biggest title last year, taking gold with the team at the continental championships in her home city of Cairo. She also won silver in the individual event.

Nada Hafez's participation in the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris is a topic of discussion, given her pregnancy during the competition. Despite facing criticisms, Hafez plans to compete in the Olympic Games 2024, drawing inspiration from her successful pregnancy journey and previous achievements.

Read also: