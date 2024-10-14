Olivia Rodrigo encounters an on-stage mishap, resulting in a tumble.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo seems to have luck on her side. She appeared to have escaped a potential injury during a show in Melbourne without any major incidents. The incident could have been more severe, as clips on social media suggest.

In one clip posted on platform X, the 21-year-old is seen getting the crowd hyped at the Rod Laver Arena, an Australian metropolis's venue. Rodrigo starts heading towards one side of the stage, cheered on by the estimated 14,000 spectators. She then turns around and engages with fans on the other side. Unfortunately, in the middle of the stage, a large hole seemingly created for a person or equipment transport suddenly appeared, causing her to fall into it.

The impact of her microphone falling to the floor can be heard. Only her arms are visible from the hole. However, the shock only lasts for a split second. Rodrigo promptly resurfaces from the pit, displaying an upbeat demeanor. "Oh my god, that was funny," she exclaims to the audience, reassuring them, "I'm fine."

Rodrigo keeps her cool

For a brief moment, Rodrigo shows surprise at the unexpected hazard on the stage. She quickly composes herself and continues her performance in a professional manner.

The pit that Rodrigo fell into is most likely a station that can be opened and closed as needed for stage access. Various media outlets speculate that it was left open due to someone or equipment being transported through it, or perhaps it was forgotten to close after someone had left the stage.

Rodrigo is currently performing as part of her "Guts World Tour" in Australia. The incident occurred on Monday evening (local time) during the final of the four shows she performed in Melbourne. She has four more shows lined up in Sydney before she moves on to South America.

Despite the unexpected hole on stage, Music continues to play as Rodrigo handles the situation with ease. The falling microphone only momentarily disrupts her performance, and after regaining her composure, she reassures the audience with a humorous comment.

Nevertheless, the incident highlights the importance of proper stage management, as the open pit possibly contributed to Rodrigo's brief fall.

