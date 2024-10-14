Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsMusic

Olivia Rodrigo encounters an on-stage mishap, resulting in a tumble.

 and  Katherine Bradley
2 min read

Olivia Rodrigo encounters an on-stage mishap, resulting in a tumble.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo seems to have luck on her side. She appeared to have escaped a potential injury during a show in Melbourne without any major incidents. The incident could have been more severe, as clips on social media suggest.

In one clip posted on platform X, the 21-year-old is seen getting the crowd hyped at the Rod Laver Arena, an Australian metropolis's venue. Rodrigo starts heading towards one side of the stage, cheered on by the estimated 14,000 spectators. She then turns around and engages with fans on the other side. Unfortunately, in the middle of the stage, a large hole seemingly created for a person or equipment transport suddenly appeared, causing her to fall into it.

The impact of her microphone falling to the floor can be heard. Only her arms are visible from the hole. However, the shock only lasts for a split second. Rodrigo promptly resurfaces from the pit, displaying an upbeat demeanor. "Oh my god, that was funny," she exclaims to the audience, reassuring them, "I'm fine."

Rodrigo keeps her cool

For a brief moment, Rodrigo shows surprise at the unexpected hazard on the stage. She quickly composes herself and continues her performance in a professional manner.

The pit that Rodrigo fell into is most likely a station that can be opened and closed as needed for stage access. Various media outlets speculate that it was left open due to someone or equipment being transported through it, or perhaps it was forgotten to close after someone had left the stage.

Rodrigo is currently performing as part of her "Guts World Tour" in Australia. The incident occurred on Monday evening (local time) during the final of the four shows she performed in Melbourne. She has four more shows lined up in Sydney before she moves on to South America.

Despite the unexpected hole on stage, Music continues to play as Rodrigo handles the situation with ease. The falling microphone only momentarily disrupts her performance, and after regaining her composure, she reassures the audience with a humorous comment.

Nevertheless, the incident highlights the importance of proper stage management, as the open pit possibly contributed to Rodrigo's brief fall.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Liam Gallagher Prefers Seriousness Over Humor.
Society

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure.

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure. The Gallagher siblings, Liam and Noel, hailing from the iconic British band Oasis, have been notorious for their ongoing feud. This long-standing animosity has left many fans skeptical, but surprisingly, they've agreed to a joint performance comeback. However, this announcement has sparked laughter from

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Divorce finalized in early September: Oliver Pocher and Amira Aly.
Society

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce.

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce. Oliver Pocher's divorce hasn't left Amira Aly unaffected. In her podcast, she talks about the emotional turmoil and consultations with psychologists. Her current relationship with her ex is also discussed. The breakup and eventual divorce

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Separated but permanetly linked: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, even in their divorce.
Society

Bruce's health status is currently stable.

Bruce's health status is currently stable. Following his dementia diagnosis being made public, Bruce Willis has largely stepped back from the limelight. Reports on his health condition are shared interchangeably by his present spouse, Emma, and former wife, Demi Moore. Recently, Demi discussed his situation at the 2024

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest