Olivia Nuzzi has parted ways with New York magazine due to an unspecified personal connection with RFK.

"About a month ago, New York magazine employed legal firm Davis Wright Tremaine to scrutinize Olivia Nuzzi's work during the 2024 campaign. They arrived at the same finding as the magazine's initial internal analysis of her published pieces, revealing no inaccuracies or signs of prejudice." This is what New York magazine declared in their online announcement.

Nonetheless, New York magazine and Nuzzi decided it was best to go their separate ways. Nuzzi is an exceptionally talented writer and we have been privileged to feature her work for almost eight years as our Washington Correspondent. Our best wishes are with her.

In a statement, Ari Wilkenfeld, Nuzzi's attorney, mentioned that the journalist was "pleased, yet not taken aback, that two separate investigations have determined that her coverage of the 2024 campaign was robust and she committed no faults."

"For nearly eight years, she consistently churned out critically acclaimed and widely appreciated journalism in her role as New York Magazine's Washington Correspondent," Wilkenfeld said. "She appreciates the editors, fact-checkers, and artists she collaborated with, as well as the readers who have backed her with their time, subscriptions, and engagement. She eagerly anticipates the upcoming phase of her career."

This story is still unfolding and will be updated accordingly.

Despite the exoneration from both the internal analysis and the external investigation by Davis Wright Tremaine, the business decision was made to part ways with Nuzzi. Her impressive work in media, including her role as New York Magazine's Washington Correspondent, has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following.

