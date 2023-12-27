Skip to content
Oliver Welke: Television today is much better than its reputation

Oliver Welke: Television today is much better than its reputation

People - Oliver Welke: Television today is much better than its reputation

Satirist Oliver Welke thinks little of glorifying TV nostalgia. "In reality, television today is much better than its reputation," the "heute Show" presenter told the German Press Agency. "If only because of the choice you have. Nobody forces you to watch crap. You could watch good television every morning, afternoon or evening if you have no other life." It's just harder to navigate this mass today. "Of course we didn't have this choice," said Welke (57) with a view to comedian Bastian Pastewka (51), with whom he is presenting a show on curiosities from 60 years of television at the turn of the year.

The two episodes of "Welke & Pastewka - Wiedersehen macht Freude!" will be broadcast on December 29 and January 5 at 10.30 p.m. on ZDF, i.e. on Fridays in the "heute Show" slot. Both parts of the show can already be found in the media library from December 29.

Welke and Pastewka are self-confessed TV nerds. "I really sat down in the afternoon and - like Bastian - voluntarily watched school TV because I just thought I wouldn't have to do any homework during that time," said Welke. One difference between past and present TV habits: "Even when it was supposed to be entertaining, it was a very serious matter," said Welke. "You really have to explain that to today's TV viewers: how state-supporting entertainment was." Seen in this light, there is little where he would say: "You have to go back to that."

ZDF press release

