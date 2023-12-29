Oliver Pocher takes stock of Christmas

The Pochers' separation turns into a mud fight, but peace returns at Christmas. Especially because Amira and Oli celebrate separately. Days later, the comedian draws a sobering conclusion.

Oliver Pocher and his still-wife Amira Pocher celebrated Christmas 2023 separately. Among other things, he now talks about how it was sometimes hard for him to be with his ex-wife, model Sandy Meyer-Wölden, in Miami over the holidays and not being able to see his children with the presenter. However, he also explains that it was the "right decision".

"That was Christmas 2023 - a very different Christmas to 2022 last year. There's no other way to put it," says Pocher in the new episode of his podcast "Die Pochers! Freshly recycled", which he has with Meyer-Wölden. At the time, she was "in Austria with the whole family" and the Pochers followed. This year, the comedian flew to the USA to visit his ex-wife, with whom he also has three children - his "alternative family", as Pocher calls it.

"This year, we had also planned to celebrate together - and had actually almost made it. But in the end, I think we'll have to wait even longer, unfortunately," says Meyer-Wölden. According to the 45-year-old, "I think it was the right decision to hold off this year". Amira celebrated with her mother, her stepfather, her brother Hima and the two kids. They had also spoken on the phone and he had "received one or two photos of the children unpacking all their things. So from that point of view, everything was fine."

Still "had a good time"

"I hope that was the only Christmas we spent together like that - although it was very nice with you," says Meyer-Wölden. "But I know that you also missed your children, even though you now had your big three here. There are still two little ones." Pocher confirms that it was not his goal for Christmas to be like this this year - and he told Amira the same thing.

He spent "a wonderful time" in Miami, but it was "quite emotional", says Pocher. He is now looking forward to the birthday of his second son with Amira, he explains in the episode, which is still being recorded in the USA. In the meantime, he, his ex-wife and their children are back in Europe. As part of the birthday celebrations, the patchwork troupe went to an amusement park in the Netherlands.

The reunion seems to have gone well. The Pochers and Meyer-Wölden have been posting impressions of the Efteling theme park on their Instagram stories over the past few hours. "The patchwork family is back on track," the model wrote in a short clip. Amira Pocher, meanwhile, reports on children's shining eyes. "It was definitely a successful birthday trip," she says. "I have to say, we had a really great day - all together." They all had fun and "laughed a lot".

